HPU Volleyball’s Bottomley Repeats as Defensive Player of the Week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — High Point University volleyball sophomore Abby Bottomley has been announced as the Big South Defensive Player of the Week for the second week in a row, the conference announced Monday (Sept. 10).
Bottomley led the Panthers and the Big South with 5.90 digs per set as HPU went 2-1 at the Villanova Classic. The sophomore libero recorded 16 digs each in 3-0 sweeps over Temple and Villanova and tied her season high with 27 digs against No. 21 Utah. She was named to the all-tournament team for her efforts.
The Panthers return to action this weekend for the Tussle in the Triad, starting with a home match against UNCG Friday (Sept. 14) at 6 p.m.
