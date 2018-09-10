Inclement Weather Forecast From Hurricane Florence Forces Greensboro College Volleyball Schedule Change
from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Due the forecast of inclement weather from Hurricane Florence, the Greensboro College Department of Athletics has announced the following change.
The Greensboro College volleyball match against Huntingdon College that was scheduled to take place on Thursday night has been moved.
The match between the Pride and the Hawks will now be played on Sunday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m.
As of 1 p.m. Monday, all other games are still scheduled for their original dates and start times.
For the latest schedule updates, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.
