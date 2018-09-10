Locals in the NFL on Sunday and how did the kid(s)/Young Men do in Week One
Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS/California) with 8 receptions for 108 yards and a TD on Sunday for the Los Angeles Chargers in the 38-28 loss by LAC, to the Kansas City Chiefs…No sign of David Amerson(Dudley HS/N.C. State) for the KC Chiefs on Sunday….
Eric Ebron(Smith HS/North Carolina) with 4 catches for 51 yards and 1 TD for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, in Indy’s 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals….
Tarik Cohen(N.C. A&T) with 25 rushing yards on 5 carries, 3 receptions for 16 yards and 2 punt returns for 22 yards, for the Chicago Bears on Sunday night, in the Bears 24-23 loss to the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rogers…
D.J Reader(Grimsley HS/Clemson) with 3 Tackles no assists on Sunday for the Houston Texans and of the three tackles, 2 of those were sacks, in the Texans 27-20 loss to the New England Patriots…
Nothing for T.J. Logan(Northern Guilford HS/North Carolina) for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and same story for Maurice Harris(Northern Guilford HS/California) for the Washington Redskins….Redskins over Cardinals, 24-6…
Marcus Gilchrist(High Point Andrews HS/Clemson) will be one of the starting safeties tonight for the Oakland Raiders, in Oakland’s MNF game vs. the LA Rams….
*****If you know of others that we may have left out, please send them along…..*****
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.