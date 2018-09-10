Locals in the NFL on Sunday and how did the kid(s)/Young Men do in Week One

Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS/California) with 8 receptions for 108 yards and a TD on Sunday for the Los Angeles Chargers in the 38-28 loss by LAC, to the Kansas City Chiefs…No sign of David Amerson(Dudley HS/N.C. State) for the KC Chiefs on Sunday….

Eric Ebron(Smith HS/North Carolina) with 4 catches for 51 yards and 1 TD for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, in Indy’s 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals….

Tarik Cohen(N.C. A&T) with 25 rushing yards on 5 carries, 3 receptions for 16 yards and 2 punt returns for 22 yards, for the Chicago Bears on Sunday night, in the Bears 24-23 loss to the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rogers…

D.J Reader(Grimsley HS/Clemson) with 3 Tackles no assists on Sunday for the Houston Texans and of the three tackles, 2 of those were sacks, in the Texans 27-20 loss to the New England Patriots…

Nothing for T.J. Logan(Northern Guilford HS/North Carolina) for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and same story for Maurice Harris(Northern Guilford HS/California) for the Washington Redskins….Redskins over Cardinals, 24-6…

Marcus Gilchrist(High Point Andrews HS/Clemson) will be one of the starting safeties tonight for the Oakland Raiders, in Oakland’s MNF game vs. the LA Rams….

*****If you know of others that we may have left out, please send them along…..*****