News News and Record High School Football Top Ten Poll with Page #1, Dudley and Reidsville tied for #2 and Southwest Guilford at #4

from www.greensboro.com and the HSXtra Section….The Top 10 is compiled by News and Record staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches….CLICK HERE to visit this page….

1. PAGE

Record: 4-0

Last week: 1

This week: WS Reagan

T2. DUDLEY

Record: 3-1

Last week: 6

This week: No. 6 Southeast Guilford

T2. REIDSVILLE

Record: 4-0

Last week: 2

Thursday: at Ridgeway (Va.) Magna Vista

4. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 4-0

Last week: 5

This week: No. 9 Northwest Guilford

5. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 2-1

Last week: T3

This week: Smith

T6. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Record: 4-0

Last week: 7

This week: at McMichael

T6. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 3-1

Last week: 9

This week: at No. 2 Dudley

8. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 2-2

Last week: NR

Next: at McMichael, Sept. 21

9. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 3-1

Last week: T3

This week: at No. 4 Southwest Guilford

10. RAGSDALE

Record: 2-2

Last week: 8

Wednesday: Northeast Guilford