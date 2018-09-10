News News and Record High School Football Top Ten Poll with Page #1, Dudley and Reidsville tied for #2 and Southwest Guilford at #4
from www.greensboro.com and the HSXtra Section….The Top 10 is compiled by News and Record staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches….CLICK HERE to visit this page….
1. PAGE
Record: 4-0
Last week: 1
This week: WS Reagan
T2. DUDLEY
Record: 3-1
Last week: 6
This week: No. 6 Southeast Guilford
T2. REIDSVILLE
Record: 4-0
Last week: 2
Thursday: at Ridgeway (Va.) Magna Vista
4. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 4-0
Last week: 5
This week: No. 9 Northwest Guilford
5. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 2-1
Last week: T3
This week: Smith
T6. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Record: 4-0
Last week: 7
This week: at McMichael
T6. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 3-1
Last week: 9
This week: at No. 2 Dudley
8. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 2-2
Last week: NR
Next: at McMichael, Sept. 21
9. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 3-1
Last week: T3
This week: at No. 4 Southwest Guilford
10. RAGSDALE
Record: 2-2
Last week: 8
Wednesday: Northeast Guilford
