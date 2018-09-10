Ragsdale High School Athletics for the of Week 9/10-9/15/18:Football Playing NEG at Home on Wednesday
Monday, September 10
4:00 PM Girls Varsity Golf @ Bryan Park (Grimsley host) (Other) Away
4:30 PM Girls Varsity Tennis Page High School Home
5:30PM Boys Junior Varsity Soccer Parkland High School Home
7:00 PM Boys Varsity Soccer Parkland High School Home
Tuesday, September 11
4:30 PM Girls Varsity Tennis Western Guilford High School Away
5:00PM Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball Page High School Home
6:00 PM Boys Varsity Soccer vs. HP Andrews (Other) Home
6:30 PM Girls Varsity Volleyball Page High School Home
Wednesday, September 12
4:00 PM Girls Varsity Golf @ Winding Creek/ vs. Glenn (Other) Away
4:30 PM Girls Varsity Tennis Northwest Guilford High School Away
Thursday, September 13
5:00PM Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball Northwest Guilford High School Away
5:30PM Boys Junior Varsity Soccer Northern Guilford High School Home
6:30 PM Girls Varsity Volleyball Northwest Guilford High School Away
7:00 PM Boys Varsity Soccer Northern Guilford High School Home
Friday, September 14
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Football Northeast Guilford High School Home….The game has been moved up to Wednesday September 12, at 7pm….
Saturday, September 15
TBA Coed Varsity Cross Country @ Pfeiffer University/ HS Invitational (Other) Away
