Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 9/10-9/15/18:Football on Friday at Dudley HS
09/10/18 Monday Golf V Women’s A 4:00 PM Mid-Piedmont Conference Host Eastern
09/10/18 Monday Tennis V Women’s H 4:30 PM Southwestern Randolph High SE Tennis Courts
09/10/18 Monday Soccer JV Men’s A 5:00 PM Asheboro
09/10/18 Monday Soccer V Men’s A 6:30 PM Asheboro
09/11/18 Tuesday Volleyball JV Women’s H 5:00PM Southern Guilford SE Gymnasium
09/11/18 Tuesday Volleyball V Women’s H 6:30 PM Southern Guilford SE Gymnasium
09/12/18 Wednesday Tennis V Women’s H 4:30 PM Asheboro SE Tennis Courts
09/12/18 Wednesday Volleyball V Women’s A 5:00 PM Northeast Guilford
09/12/18 Wednesday Soccer V Men’s A 6:30 PM Rockingham County
09/13/18 Thursday Volleyball JV Women’s A 5:00PM Burlington Williams
09/13/18 Thursday Volleyball V Women’s A 6:30 PM Burlington Williams
09/14/18 Friday Football V Men’s A 7:30 PM Dudley
09/15/18 Saturday Cross Country V Men & Women’s A 8:00 AM Cary Adidas XC Challenge
