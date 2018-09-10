Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 9/10-9/15/18:Football on Friday at Dudley HS

Posted by Press Release on September 10, 2018 at 11:10 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

09/10/18 Monday Golf V Women’s A 4:00 PM Mid-Piedmont Conference Host Eastern
09/10/18 Monday Tennis V Women’s H 4:30 PM Southwestern Randolph High SE Tennis Courts
09/10/18 Monday Soccer JV Men’s A 5:00 PM Asheboro
09/10/18 Monday Soccer V Men’s A 6:30 PM Asheboro

09/11/18 Tuesday Volleyball JV Women’s H 5:00PM Southern Guilford SE Gymnasium
09/11/18 Tuesday Volleyball V Women’s H 6:30 PM Southern Guilford SE Gymnasium

09/12/18 Wednesday Tennis V Women’s H 4:30 PM Asheboro SE Tennis Courts
09/12/18 Wednesday Volleyball V Women’s A 5:00 PM Northeast Guilford
09/12/18 Wednesday Soccer V Men’s A 6:30 PM Rockingham County

09/13/18 Thursday Volleyball JV Women’s A 5:00PM Burlington Williams
09/13/18 Thursday Volleyball V Women’s A 6:30 PM Burlington Williams

09/14/18 Friday Football V Men’s A 7:30 PM Dudley

09/15/18 Saturday Cross Country V Men & Women’s A 8:00 AM Cary Adidas XC Challenge

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top