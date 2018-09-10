The Power Rankings for this week from CarolinaPreps.com:Page at #6(4-A’s) and Dudley #8(3-A’s)/East Forsyth, Reidsville, Randleman and Eastern Randolph also all in the mix
CLICK HERE for this week’s CarolinaPreps.com Top 20 Power Rankings with the Page Pirates and Dudley Panthers from Guilford County in the mix and from the area, you will find East Forsyth, Reidsville, Randleman and Eastern Randolph….
Chris Hughes with the news and check it and see how our area teams, made out….No Southern Alamance(4-0) in the mix so far, as of Week 4….
