Three Greensboro College Pride Football Players Earn USA South Weekly Honors

Three Pride Football Players Earn USA South Weekly Honors

from Wes Gullett Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Coming off their 44-28 victory over the Bison of Gallaudet University Saturday, three Greensboro College football players received weekly awards from the USA South Athletic Conference Monday.

Nate Coffey was named Offensive Rookie of the Week, while Jason Gerber and Josh Jones swept the two defensive awards.

Football Offensive Rookie of the Week

Nate Coffey, Greensboro – The freshman quarterback from Sylva, North Carolina tossed three touchdowns in a 44-28 victory over Gallaudet. Coffey was 14-for-23 with 186 yards and zero interceptions, good for a 171.8 passing efficiency rating.

Football Defensive Player of the Week

Jason Gerber, Greensboro – The Holly Springs, North Carolina junior defensive lineman recorded six tackles, two for a loss of seven total yards and scored a touchdown after scooping up a fumble in a 44-28 victory over Gallaudet. Gerber’s fourth-quarter fumble recovery which he took 49 yards for the score put the game away for the Pride.

Football Defensive Rookie of the Week

Josh Jones, Greensboro – The freshman defensive lineman from Fayetteville, North Carolina totaled eight tackles, three for a loss of 21 total yards and one forced fumble in a 44-28 victory over Gallaudet. Jones’ forced fumble was recovered by the Pride and eventually led to a Greensboro touchdown.

