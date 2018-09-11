Elon Football at William & Mary Postponed (Other Elon Updates)

ELON, N.C. – With approach of Hurricane Florence, the Elon University football game scheduled for Saturday, Sept 15, between Elon and William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va., is postponed. The two schools will work closely with the Colonial Athletic Association and make every effort to reschedule the competition, but no make-up date has been identified.

Below is a complete list of events scheduled for this week with the status in parentheses.

Wednesday, Sept. 12

Volleyball at Duke | 6:30 p.m. in Durham, N.C.

Thursday, September 13

Elon Football Live | 6:30 p.m. at Grill 584 (Cancelled)

Friday, Sept. 14

Volleyball vs. Kansas | 6 p.m. at Schar Center (Cancelled)

Women’s Soccer vs. Davidson | 7 p.m. at Rudd Field (Cancelled)

Men’s and Women’s Tennis at Duke James Bonk Invite in Durham (Cancelled)

Women’s Tennis in the Elon Fall Invitational at Jimmy Powell Tennis Center (Cancelled)

Saturday, Sept. 15

Volleyball vs. High Point | 10:30 a.m. in Schar Center (Cancelled)

Football at William & Mary | 6 p.m. in Williamsburg, Va. (Postponed)

Men’s Soccer at UNCG | 7 p.m. in Greensboro, N.C. (Cancelled)

Volleyball at UNCG | 7 p.m. in Greensboro, N.C. (Cancelled)

Cross Country at the Winthrop Invitational in Rock Hill, S.C. (Cancelled)

Men’s and Women’s Tennis at Duke James Bonk Invite in Durham (Cancelled)

Women’s Tennis in the Elon Fall Invitational at Jimmy Powell Tennis Center (Cancelled)

Softball at UNCG vs. Coker and UNCG in Greensboro, N.C. (Cancelled)

Sunday, Sept. 16

Men’s and Women’s Tennis at Duke James Bonk Invite in Durham (Cancelled)

Women’s Tennis in the Elon Fall Invitational at Jimmy Powell Tennis Center (Cancelled)