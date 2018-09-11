Greensboro Day School’s Carson McCorkle gets an offer from the University of Virginia Cavaliers

from Jamie Oakes at Wahoos 24-7.com and as seen on Twitter:

Tony Bennett and the UVA Basketball staff extended their first offer in the 2021 class on Monday evening.

Bennett, who is generally hesitant to pull the trigger on an offer this offered, extended an offer to 2021 Greensboro (N.C.) Greensboro Day School shooting guard Carson McCorkle, who visited Virginia in late August.

