Headlines coming in on N.C. State-West VA and UNC-UCF cancellations/Wake Forest-Boston College kickoff now set for 5:30pm on Thursday
*****Here are the college football headlines from around the state as Hurricane Florence heads toward the coast of North Carolina….*****
Wake Forest kickoff vs. Boston College moved up Thursday to 5:30pm….
NC State will not host No. 14 West Virginia Saturday because of expected Hurricane Florence impact….
UNC football home opener vs. University of Central Florida will not be played…
