HPU WBB: Big South Releases Conference Slate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Big South Conference announced the 2019 league schedule for the High Point University women’s basketball team Tuesday (Sept. 11).

The Panthers will play 18 conference matchups and have nine home games at the Millis Center. With 11 schools now in the Big South, HPU will play every team in the conference twice, with the exception of Winthrop and conference newcomer USC Upstate.

High Point opens Big South play on the road with contests at USC Upstate (Jan. 5) and Radford (Jan. 8). The Panthers’ home opener will be against Presbyterian on Jan. 10.

Road matchups against Gardner-Webb (Jan. 12) and UNC Asheville (Jan. 19) sandwich one of the Panthers’ two bye dates in the schedule.

HPU then hosts its next four games at the Millis Center, starting with Campbell on Jan. 22 and followed by Charleston Southern (Jan. 26), Winthrop (Jan. 29) and conference newcomer Hampton (Feb. 2).

A trip to Longwood on Feb. 5 precedes a home matchup with Radford on Feb. 9. The Panthers then travel to Charleston Southern (Feb. 12) and Presbyterian (Feb. 16).

High Point hosts Gardner-Webb on Feb. 23 and Longwood on Feb. 26 before heading to Hampton March 2.

The final home regular season game of the year is against UNC Asheville on March 5, while the final regular season contest will take place at Campbell on March 9.

The 2019 Big South Women’s Basketball Championship will shift to a home-site, earned-seed format with the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds hosting the quarterfinal and semifinal round as part of a new double-pod system. Three first round games at the No. 6, 7 and 8 seeds open the Championship on Tuesday, March 12, followed by the quarterfinals (March 14) and semifinals (March 15) at the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, with the highest remaining seed hosting the Championship game on Sunday, March 17.

Times for both non-conference and conference dates will be confirmed soon.

The Panthers open the 2018-19 season against North Carolina Central on Nov. 9 at the Millis Center.