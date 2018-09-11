Hurricane Florence Forces HPU Volleyball Schedule Changes

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Due to the threat of Hurricane Florence, the High Point University volleyball team has made changes to its upcoming schedule.

The Tussle in the Triad scheduled for this Friday and Saturday has been cancelled. The Panthers’ match with UNCG in High Point originally scheduled for this Friday will now take place on Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. at the Millis Center.

In addition, HPU will now travel to Pittsburgh on Saturday (Sept. 15) to take on Liberty at 10 a.m. and host Pitt at 7 p.m.