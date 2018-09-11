Hurricane Florence Forces Many Greensboro College Athletic Schedule Changes

Hurricane Florence Forces Many Athletic Schedule Changes

from Wes Gullett, Sports Information Director at Greensboro College

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Due to the potential impact of Hurricane Florence, the Greensboro College Department of Athletics has announced more schedule changes.

VOLLEYBALL

All Greensboro College volleyball matches that were scheduled for this weekend have been canceled.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

The Pride women’s soccer match against Shaw University that was scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed. There is no makeup information available as of this time.

MEN’S SOCCER

The Greensboro men’s soccer game against N.C. Wesleyan College that was scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed.

Additionally, this weekend’s matches against Huntingdon College and LaGrange College will also be altered, but no other information is available at this time on where or when the games will be played.

For the latest schedule updates, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.