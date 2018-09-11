New Look at the High School Football Games for this week with now ALL games on Wednesday night

Here are your Wednesday night kickoffs and the start times will be 7pm, unless otherwise noted…..See the one Thursday game below…

WEDNESDAY

WS Reagan(3-1) at Page(4-0)

Southeast Guilford(3-1) at Dudley(3-1)…..Game can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio with pregame at 6:30pm…

Northeast Guilford(2-1) at Ragsdale(2-2)….Game can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio 2 with pregame at 6:30pm….

Northwest Guilford(3-1) at Southwest Guilford(4-0)….This game now set for Wednesday night at 7pm

Smith(1-3) at Eastern Guilford(2-1)

Western Guilford(0-4) at Grimsley(1-3)

High Point Central(1-3) vs. High Point Andrews(1-2) at Simeon Stadium in High Point….

WS Atkins(0-4) at Bishop McGuinness(2-2) 6:30pm

High Point Christian Academy(4-0) at McMichael(1-2) 6:30pm

Burlington Cummings(1-3) at Southern Alamance(4-0)

Glenn(2-2) at Mount Tabor(1-3)

Eastern Randolph(4-0) at East Montgomery(2-2)

Reidsville(4-0) at Magna Vista, Virginia(1-1) 6:30pm

*****Guilford County Schools has cancelled all athletic contests for this Thursday and Friday…..*****

JV game will be SWG at NWG on Monday September 17 at 7pm

Northern Guilford(2-2) OFF

Southern Guilford(0-4) OFF

+++++Not really sure what the other JV teams are doing this week…Games might just be on Postponement and be made up later on in the season….+++++

*****Some of the games this week are endowment games, so in that case, no JV football games this week…..NEG at Ragsdale and Grimsley at Eastern Guilford are Endowment Games and there may be more…*****