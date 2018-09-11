Tyler Flippen(Northern Guilford HS) is our Week 4 Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) High School Football “Player of the Week”
Tyler Flippen goes 8-14 passing for 59 yards and 2 Touchdowns with one interception plus he ran the ball 34 times for 209 yards and 3 Touchdowns….Busy night for Tyler Flippen and a huge upset as the Northern Guilford Nighthawks defeated their arch-rival, the Northwest Guilford Vikings, 38-28 at R.L. Billings Stadium on the Northwest Guilford HS campus….A very large night, as Tyler Flippen leads his team to the victory….
Tyler Flippen, from Northern Guilford High School, our Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) High School Football “Player of the Week”…
(In addition to his Player of the Week Plaque from Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial), Tyler Flippen also will receive a trip to, and be a guest at Coach Jimmy Lamour’s Combine Football Camp next May, at Ragsdale High School.)
Week One Winner:
Collin Smith(Eastern Guilford High School)
Week Two Winner:
Javondre Paige(Page High School)
Week Three Winner:
Johnny Pagano(Northwest Guilford High School)
Week Four Winner:
Tyler Flippen(Northern Guilford High School)
Plaques will coming in for Collin Smith, Javondre Paige, Johnny Pagano and Tyler Flippen courtesy of Danny Pigge at Ameriprise Financial and Mr. Roberto Cruz at Greensboro Trophy….Our Player of the Game from last Friday night’s Page-Eastern Guilford game was Cody King….He will also be receiving another plaque in the near future as his award, for his efforts….King named the Steak n Shake Player of the Game for the second straight week…Becoming some kind of season for the Page Pirates’ Cody King…King with 9o yards rushing and 90 yards receiving vs. Eastern Guilford and King’s one-handed catch on an 89-yard pass play for a touchdown Friday night against Eastern Guilford was the play of the year so far in Greensboro….
Football Guru said,
Is this just for offensive players? Congrats to everyone
Football Fan said,
Can we see a balance of offensive and defensive players ? Awards seem to favor offense more
Yep said,
Not only an offensive award…..a QB award. Looking forward to seeing NW in conference play.
Andy Durham said,
If someone has a super defensive game they can win the award….The offense does get a lot of the major pub…One effort to really watch for is the kid that goes both ways and has a great game on both side of the ball..
Someone like a Cody King is in a bit of a bind…He has already won the Player of the Game twice, but has not yet been the Player of the Week…He might well be the Player of the Year so far in the county based on his numbers and his totals…
We are all ears, let us know if you have a player that should be in the running…
We have Dennis White, Don Tilley, Wyatt Smith, Chris Walser, Demitri Morrison and our entire team on the lookout for the Player of the Week…
It was a little bit different twist, but we did have a kicker as the Player of the Week, in Week One…
We are all ears and hopefully eyes too, and we are listening and watching and we know all of you are too….
