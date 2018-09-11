Tyler Flippen(Northern Guilford HS) is our Week 4 Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) High School Football “Player of the Week”

Tyler Flippen, from Northern Guilford High School, is our Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) High School Football “Player of the Week”….

Tyler Flippen goes 8-14 passing for 59 yards and 2 Touchdowns with one interception plus he ran the ball 34 times for 209 yards and 3 Touchdowns….Busy night for Tyler Flippen and a huge upset as the Northern Guilford Nighthawks defeated their arch-rival, the Northwest Guilford Vikings, 38-28 at R.L. Billings Stadium on the Northwest Guilford HS campus….A very large night, as Tyler Flippen leads his team to the victory….

Tyler Flippen, from Northern Guilford High School, our Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) High School Football “Player of the Week”…

(In addition to his Player of the Week Plaque from Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial), Tyler Flippen also will receive a trip to, and be a guest at Coach Jimmy Lamour’s Combine Football Camp next May, at Ragsdale High School.)

Week One Winner:

Collin Smith(Eastern Guilford High School)

Week Two Winner:

Javondre Paige(Page High School)

Week Three Winner:

Johnny Pagano(Northwest Guilford High School)

Week Four Winner:

Tyler Flippen(Northern Guilford High School)

Plaques will coming in for Collin Smith, Javondre Paige, Johnny Pagano and Tyler Flippen courtesy of Danny Pigge at Ameriprise Financial and Mr. Roberto Cruz at Greensboro Trophy….Our Player of the Game from last Friday night’s Page-Eastern Guilford game was Cody King….He will also be receiving another plaque in the near future as his award, for his efforts….King named the Steak n Shake Player of the Game for the second straight week…Becoming some kind of season for the Page Pirates’ Cody King…King with 9o yards rushing and 90 yards receiving vs. Eastern Guilford and King’s one-handed catch on an 89-yard pass play for a touchdown Friday night against Eastern Guilford was the play of the year so far in Greensboro….

*****Looking to plan your financial future…..Get in touch with:

Danny Pigge-Ameriprise Financial

LUTCF

Financial Advisor

Associate Vice President

336.819.5706

danny.pigge@ampf.com