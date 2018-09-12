Charlotte Blanks Elon MSOC Phoenix at Rudd Field

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men’s soccer team suffered a 4-0 setback versus in-state foe Charlotte on Tuesday night, Sept. 11, in the Phoenix’s home-opener at Rudd Field.

Elon (3-2) saw its three-match win streak snapped while also being shutout for the second time this season. Charlotte (3-1) rebounded from its recent lost to Old Dominion with its highest scoring outing of the season against the Phoenix.

The Rundown

Charlotte scored the first goal of the match in the 23rd minute. After earning a free kick, the 49ers sent the ball into the box where it was initial saved by the keeper. The ball got away from the netminder however with John Ranshaw tapping in the rebound to put Charlotte ahead 1-0.

Inside the 36th minute, the 49ers pushed its lead to 2-0. Charlotte’s Ethan Sawdon and Noah Seach was able to breakdown the Phoenix defense, eventually finding Preston Poll for an easy tap-in near the six-yard area.

Both teams were equal in shot attempts in the opening stanza, 5-5, but Charlotte took advantage of two of its on-goal attempts from the first half. The Phoenix and the 49ers were also knotted a 2-2 in corners.

A few defensive miscues in the second half helped Charlotte to double its lead and pull away from the Phoenix. A misplayed ball forced a Phoenix turnover in the 61st minute with Tommy Madden scoring on a breakaway to tack on the third goal of the match for the 49ers.

Just over 11 minutes later, a similar play doomed the maroon and gold to allow its fourth goal. Charlotte’s Tommy Vallone forced the turnover at midfield and beat the keeper one-on-one to put the 49ers up 4-0.

Unable to overcome the 4-0 deficit, Elon fell to the 49ers in its home-opener. The defeat was the first win for Charlotte in its series versus the Phoenix since 2011.

Up Next

Elon’s match this Saturday, Sept. 15, at UNCG has been postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Florence in the area. No plans have been made as of now on a rescheduled date. The Phoenix’s next scheduled contest is next Wednesday, Sept. 19, versus Appalachian State at Rudd Field.