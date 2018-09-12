College Football News – Guilford’s Russ, Offensive Line Named to D3Football.com Team of the Week

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.- Guilford College’s offensive line and junior defensive end Jarrod Russ (Columbia, S.C./Blythewood) earned spots on this week’s D3football.com Team of the Week Tuesday. This is the 20th season D3football.com has selected the Team of the Week, which honors the top player nationally at each position from the previous week.

Russ and his teammates helped the Quakers to a 61-35 win over Methodist University September 8.

Guilford’s starting offensive line consisted of freshman Jadah Ellis (Wilmington, N.C /New Hanover), sophomore Phillip Anderson (Lexington, S.C./Brookland Cayce), junior Dean Wooley (Myrtle Beach, S.C./Carolina Forest), sophomore Braxton Hale (Lawrenceville, Ga /Collins Hill), and senior Matt Ingram (Winston-Salem, N.C. /West Forsyth). They helped Guilford pick up 618 total offensive yards on 85 plays and averaged 7.5 yards per play. Guilford’s 61 points rank ninth in the Quakers’ single-game history.

Guilford rolled up 414 team rushing yards and six touchdowns, both of which rank second in school history. Three of five of the linemen made their first career start and did not allow a sack during the game. They helped running back De’Eric Bell (Jackson, Ga./Jackson) to 225 rushing yards and a school-record five touchdowns on 24 carries.

Russ also received Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week Award. He recorded a career-high 3.5 sacks and forced a fumble in his seven tackles. He led the Quakers’ five-sack performance and ranks third in school history for individual sacks in a game. Russ compiled 4.5 tackles for a loss of 25 yards in the Quakers’ victory.

Coach Chris Rusiewicz’s Quakers visit NCAA Division I Football Championships Series foe Davidson College Thursday (9/13) at 7:00 p.m.