Full Rundown of the Scores from Wednesday Night Football:Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football from Guilford County(Southwest Guilford Cowboys the only Unbeaten GCS team left)/(Rusty Lee stepping down as Page AD)

Page(4-1)/WSR(4-1)….First loss of the season for Page Pirates, on the night they were announcing Rusty Lee is stepping down as the Page Athletic Director on October 1….Quite a job done over the years at Page, by AD Rusty Lee….Rusty Lee 27 years as the Page High School Athletic Director….

Southeast Guilford 22, Dudley 12

SEG(4-1)/Dudley(3-2)….We’re thinking and hearing this was the first SEG win over Dudley since back in 1983 when Richard ‘Dick’ Kemp was the coach at Southeast Guilford and Ronald Reagan was president…SEG QB Ryan Douglas, RB/LB Chad Stephens and LB Brett Shreve tied for Player of the Game honors, while kicker Jonathan Medlin and RB Jaylen Fairley had very large games too for SEG….SEG must be careful not to have a letdown next week, after such a big program win this week….Was at this game and saw it all happen for Coach Kennedy Tinsley’s SEG Falcons, right there in person….Jeremiah Faust and Braxton King both injured in this game for SEG….SEG led early, 9-0 wit a touchdown and a safety then Dudley fought back to make it 9-6, then Dudley went up 12-9 and SEG tied it at 12-12, before SEG moved in front on Medlin’s second field goal, which came on is second attempt, due to a Dudley penalty, and that put SEG up 15-12 and SEG iced the game, on Chad Stephens power run into the end zone from short range for the Falcons….A bit of a historic win tonight for Southeast Guilford football….

Southwest Guilford 34, Northwest Guilford 0

SWG(5-0)/NWG(3-2)….SWG Cowboys(5-0) the only Unbeaten GCS team left in the 2018 season….SWG is building and they are being led by a sophomore quarterback, Devin Flowers….More coming up on this game later on tonight, from Wyatt Smith, special correspondent for GreensboroSports.com….

High Point Central 29, High Point Andrews 12

HPC(2-3)/HPA(1-3)….Big win for Coach Wayne Jones and the HP Central Bison…McDuffie, Godfrey and Westray coming up real big for HPC…

Ragsdale 21 Northeast Guilford 13

Ragsdale(3-2)/NEG(2-2)…..No concrete details on this game and will be looking for a few from Kris Walser….

Eastern Guilford 48, Smith 0

EG(3-1)/Smith(1-4)….Hezekiah Newby with at least two TD’s on the ground for EG….Soph QB Kamell Smith to the air for at least one TD, Darrell Roberts on the ground for a Wildcat TD and more from Eastern Guilford…

Grimsley 55, Western Guilford 13

Grimsley(2-3)/WG(0-5)…No details on this game, and the Whirlie Voice needs to get back in here with his “word on the Whirlies”…..Quan Nora with 3 rushing TD’s for the Grimsley Whirlies…

Northern Guilford(2-2) OPEN

Southern Guilford(0-4) OPEN

High Point Christian Academy 30, McMichael 12

HPCA(5-0)/MAC(1-3)

Bishop McGuinness 49, WS Atkins 6

Bishop(3-2)/Atkins(0-5)

Reidsville 34, Magna Vista 12

Reidsville(5-0)/Magna Vista(1-2)

Southern Alamance 50, Graham 0

SA(5-0)/Graham(1-4)

