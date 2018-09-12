High School Football Tonight in and around Guilford County and our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week
Here are your Wednesday night kickoffs and the start times will be at 7pm, unless otherwise noted…..
WEDNESDAY/TONIGHT
WS Reagan(3-1) at Page(4-0)…from Marion Kirby Stadium…
Southeast Guilford(3-1) at Dudley(3-1)…..Game can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio with pregame at 6:30pm…This will be our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week…Don Tilley on hand to work the broadcast with us, from Tarpley Stadium…
Northeast Guilford(2-1) at Ragsdale(2-2)….Game can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio 2 with pregame at 6:30pm….Kris Walser and Demitri Morrison on the call tonight from Miller Stadium in Jamestown….
Northwest Guilford(3-1) at Southwest Guilford(4-0)…Wyatt Smith in coverage on this game for GreensboroSports.com…
Smith(1-3) at Eastern Guilford(2-1)….Dennis White at this game for GreensboroSports.com…from Tommy Grayson Stadium…
Western Guilford(0-4) at Grimsley(1-3)…from Jamieson Stadium…
High Point Central(1-3) vs. High Point Andrews(1-2) at Simeon Stadium in High Point….
WS Atkins(0-4) at Bishop McGuinness(2-2) 6:30pm
High Point Christian Academy(4-0) at McMichael(1-2) 6:30pm
Burlington Cummings(1-3) at Southern Alamance(4-0)
Glenn(2-2) at Mount Tabor(1-3)
Reidsville(4-0) at Magna Vista, Virginia(1-1) 6:30pm
Northern Guilford(2-2) OFF
Southern Guilford(0-4) OFF
PICKS:
Page
Dudley
Northeast Guilford
Southwest Guilford
Eastern Guilford
Grimsley
High Point Central
Bishop McGuinness
High Point Christian Academy
Southern Alamance
Mount Tabor
Reidsville
Season Record(36-6)
Poll:
1)Page(4-0)
2)Southwest Guilford(4-0)
3)Dudley(3-1)
4)Eastern Guilford(2-1)
5)Northwest Guilford(3-1)
6)Southeast Guilford(3-1)
7)Northeast Guilford(2-1)
8)Northern Guilford(2-2)
9)Ragsdale(2-2)
10)Grimsley(1-3)
