HPU Men’s Basketball: Big South Releases Conference Schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Big South Conference has announced the 2019 league slate for the High Point University men’s basketball team. The Panthers will play a 16-game conference schedule this season.

Full Schedule

High Point, which embarks in its first season under legendary head coach Tubby Smith, will have home-and-home games against Campbell, Gardner-Webb, Hampton, Longwood, Radford and UNC Asheville. In addition, HPU will host Presbyterian and USC Upstate at the Millis Center and go on the road to Charleston Southern and Winthrop.

The Panthers open the league slate at Charleston Southern on Jan. 5 before hosting Presbyterian on Jan. 10. A trip to Rock Hill, S.C., and Winthrop awaits the Purple & White on Jan. 12 before hosting conference newcomer USC Upstate on Jan. 16.

After a bye in the conference schedule, road matchups against Longwood (Jan. 24) and Gardner-Webb (Jan. 30) sandwich UNC Asheville’s trip to the Millis Center on Jan. 26.

High Point then hosts back-to-back home games with conference newcomer Hampton coming to town on Feb. 2, followed by Campbell on Feb. 7.

The Panthers travel to defending Big South Champion Radford on Feb. 9 before hosting Longwood on Feb. 13. HPU then goes on the road at Hampton on Feb. 16 and Campbell on Feb. 21.

HPU’s final two home games will be Feb. 23 against Gardner-Webb and Feb. 27 against Radford, while the final regular season game will be at UNC Asheville on March 2.

The 2019 Big South Men’s Basketball Championship will again be a home-site/earned seed format that returned in 2017. First round games at the No. 6, 7 and 8 seeds open the Championship on Tuesday, March 5. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played at the No. 1 seed on Thursday-Friday, March 7-8, while the highest remaining seed will host the championship game on Sunday, March 10 at 1:00pm on ESPN.

Four games could be selected for ESPNU Wildcard broadcasts: vs. Presbyterian (Jan. 10), at Longwood (Jan. 24), vs. Campbell (Feb. 7) and at Campbell (Feb. 21).

Times for HPU’s non-conference and conference games will be confirmed soon.