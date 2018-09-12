Hurricane Florence Forces Another Round of Schedule Changes for Greensboro College Athletics
Hurricane Florence Forces Another Round of Schedule Changes
from Wes Gullett, Sports Information Director at Greensboro College…..
GREENSBORO, N.C. – With the uncertainty of the weather conditions associated with Hurricane Florence, the Greensboro College Department of Athletics has announced another round of schedule changes.
The Greensboro College women’s soccer trip to Wesleyan College and LaGrange College has been postponed.
Additionally, the Pride men’s golf team will not be attending the NCAA Preview in Lexington, KY that was scheduled to get underway Monday.
For the latest schedule updates, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.
