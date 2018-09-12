Northeast Guilford High School Baseball Community loses long-time coach and State Championship baseball player:Bobby Chappell gone at age 69

from www.greensboro.com:

GIBSONVILLE Robert Russell “Bobby” Chappell, 69, of Gibsonville, NC, went peacefully home to be with our precious Lord and Savior, and joined God’s angel band on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Beacon Place in Greensboro, NC after a long, hard fight with pancreatic cancer.

He was born in Greensboro to the late Joseph Edward and Ora Long Chappell. He is survived by Donna Norris Chappell, his loving wife of 46 years. He was a member of Apple’s Chapel Christian Church and the Dynamic CIA Sunday school class. He served as a church usher for many years and played guitar for the Men’s Chorus and other events in the church. Bobby also played lead guitar in the band Southern Sunday and sang on occasion.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, gardening, farming, going on cruises, travel, and sports activities, especially watching his grandchildren play. Bobby loved baseball, and it was a big part his life.

He played little league ball and was also on the winning high school team against Jim “Catfish” Hunter when Northeast Guildford defeated them and became state champions in 1964. He earned a scholarship to play baseball at Guilford College and coached his entire career at Northeast Guilford High School.

He is survived by his wife, Donna; brother, Sidney Chappell (Joy); sister-in-law, Ann Chappell; nephew, Jimmy Chappell and nieces, Elizabeth Russell (Brian) and Priscilla Chappell; many “special” children, including Mike and Karen Farlow, Randall and Gwyn Hackett, Claude and Tamara Smith, Craven and Kim Smith; “special” grandchildren, Ryan Hackett (Ashley), Cooper, Conner, Camron and Collin Smith, Micaela and Nate Farlow; numerous cousins, extended family, special friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Edward Chappell.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at Apple’s Chapel Christian Church by Pastor Dave Johnson and Associate Pastor Larry Gray. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. The family would like to say a special “Thank You” to Dr. Tom Pickard and Dr. Brad Sherrill and all the nurses and staff at the Wesley Long Cancer Center for taking such good loving care of Bobby.

Memorials may be made to Apple’s Chapel Christian Church, 7345 NC Hwy. 61 N, Gibsonville, NC 27249 or Hospice of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405 or the Northeast Guilford High School Baseball team. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com.

This News and Record obituary came from this link, CLICK HERE.