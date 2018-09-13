N&R Reporting Page HS will have to Forfeit Three Football Games from this season:Davie County, Northern Guilford and Dudley games
from Joe Sirera at this link on the News and Record's HSXtra site:
CLICK HERE
GREENSBORO — The Page varsity football team is expected to forfeit its first three football games of the season because two players were academically ineligible.
Guilford County Schools confirmed today that the eligibility violations have been reported to the N.C. High School Athletic Association and that Page expects to forfeit victories over Davie County on Aug. 17, Northern Guilford on Aug. 24 and Dudley on Aug. 31. The violations also are likely to result in a fine from the NCHSAA, according to an email from Tina Firesheets, the GCS program administrator for media relations.
Shew said,
Wow this may just help the northern coach keep his job. They went from 1 and 2 to 3 and 1 in two weeks
Shew said,
Wow this may just help the Northern coach keep his job. They went from 1-2 to 3-1 in one week
Ron said,
Sounds about right. Its Page.
G Man said,
Hmm … so that is why there AD Rusty I I quit
