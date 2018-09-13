N&R Reporting Page HS will have to Forfeit Three Football Games from this season:Davie County, Northern Guilford and Dudley games

from Joe Sirera at this link on the News and Record’s HSXtra site:

GREENSBORO — The Page varsity football team is expected to forfeit its first three football games of the season because two players were academically ineligible.

Guilford County Schools confirmed today that the eligibility violations have been reported to the N.C. High School Athletic Association and that Page expects to forfeit victories over Davie County on Aug. 17, Northern Guilford on Aug. 24 and Dudley on Aug. 31. The violations also are likely to result in a fine from the NCHSAA, according to an email from Tina Firesheets, the GCS program administrator for media relations.

