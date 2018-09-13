Southwest Routs Northwest 34-0 to Remain Only Undefeated Team In The County – Wyatt Smith Reporting

You could say that Southwest Guilford surged over Northwest Guilford Wednesday night in a game that was moved up because of an impending hurricane.

Southwest’s sophomore quarterback Devin Flowers accounted for three touchdowns, and the Cowboys’ defense stonewalled the Vikings in a 34-0 rout.

The Cowboys began the game strong, scoring the first touchdown of the game midway through the first quarter, a Flowers run from 5 yards out.

The Cowboys’ overpowering defense shut down every Viking effort in the opening 12 minutes, with the defensive highlight of the quarter when Jakobe Harris intercepted Northwest quarterback Johnny Pagano with 1:46 remaining in the first quarter.

Southwest continued to thrive in the second, scoring touchdowns on consecutive drives and adding another interception, once again, by Jakobe Harris.

The second Southwest touchdown was set up by Harris’ second interception with 7:37 remaining. Just over three minutes later, with 4:25 remaining in the first half, Flowers dashed one yard into the end zone to make the score 14-0.

On Southwest’s ensuing drive, Flowers showed off his cannon when he connected with Jabez Gorham for a 48-yard touchdown. The score was 21-0 in favor of the Cowboys going into halftime.

After Flowers was replaced because of the uneven score, his back-up, Jaden Rogers, stepped up and threw a passing touchdown of his own at the beginning of the fourth quarter, when he connected with Josiah Muldowney from seven yards out. The extra point kick failed, making the score 27-0.

Less than a minute and a half later with Northwest on the Cowboys’ two-yard line, the Vikings’ Jacob Hardy fumbled before crossing the goal line. Zaymen Taylor scooped up the ball for Southwest and romped 99 yards, untouched, for the score. The Cowboys’ lead was 34-0.

Northwest head coach Kevin Wallace gave credit to the well-coached and disciplined players on the opposite side of the field.

“(Southwest) has a good defense; we knew that coming in,” Wallace said. “Flowers can throw the ball on offense. They are well-coached.”

Alluding to the timetable change, Wallace acknowledged that Southwest was better ready to play on short notice.

“I don’t know if we were,” he said.

“We’ve got to get out of this funk,” Wallace continued. “The last six quarters of football for Northwest have been real bad for us so we have to get out of it.”

Devin Flowers added his thoughts about his team’s victory.

“I’m excited we came out with a huge team win all three aspects of the game, offense, defense, and special teams were clicking tonight,” he said.

Coach Eric Rainey echoed Flowers and praised his team for their effort.

“It was a good (win) tonight,” he said. “It was our most complete win. Offense, defense, and special teams, all three units played well. We still had some hiccups here and there, but it was certainly our cleanest game and least penalized game, so holistically it was our best win. And Northwest is a good football team.”

“Devin is a special young man,” Rainey said of his young quarterback. “He’s maturing each day, each practice, and each game. He called the touchdown that he threw. He called the coverage that they were in. He knows football. He knows what we do that can beat certain coverages, and he has the arm to make pretty much any throw.”

The defense is also living up to Rainey’s expectations.

“Coach (Derek) Anderson, our defensive coordinator, gets them lined up. They are over-prepared. They’re like coaches on the field thanks to Coach Anderson. When you put that knowledge base with talented kids, that’s the outcome you get,” Rainey said of the Cowboys defense.

Southwest improves to (5-0), the only undefeated team remaining in Guilford County with the win, and will play next Friday at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem.

Northwest drops to (3-2) on the season and they welcome powerhouse Reidsville to R.L. Billings Stadium next Friday night.

SCORING PLAYS:

(SW) Devin Flowers 5 run (Nick Schwertner kick)

(SW) Flowers 1 run (Schwertner kick)

(SW) Jabez Gorham 48 pass from Flowers (Schwertner kick)

(SW) Josiah Muldowney 7 pass from Jaden Rogers (kick failed)

(SW) Zaymen Taylor 99 fumble return (Schwertner kick)

NORTHWEST GUILFORD STATS:

Johnny Pagano: (5-11) 117yds, 2 INT; 9 rush, 7yds

Brandon Thomas: 2 rec, 99yds

Jacob Hardy: 12 rush, 45yds

Cam Cloud: 8 rush, 46yds; 2 rec, 18 yds

SOUTHWEST GUILFORD STATS:

Devin Flowers: (11-17) 164yds, TD; 5 rush, 7yds, 2TD

Jabez Gorham: 4 rec, 100yds, TD

Josiah Muldowney: 2 rec 18yds, TD

Jaden Rogers: (1-1) 7yds, TD

Zaymen Taylor: 99yd fumble ret, TD

Jakobe Harris: 2 INT