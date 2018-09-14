Waiting to more back from Ben, but he has a son that is 10 and the kid is starting to win a lot of games as a LHP

I am still waiting to hear back from Ben/Ben Robinson, but Ben has a son that is just 10, but he is starting to win a lot of youth baseball games and the kid is beginning to get noticed and we heard from our baseball scout earlier this week, Randy Norris Sr., and he gave us the word on young Ben(LHP) and said the young man has been selected to pitch for the USA 10 and Under Team, as a left-handed pitcher, and that he will be traveling soon to begin his baseball quest, across the U.S.

Team USA has picked up the young Robinson kid(Left-Handed Pitcher) for their U10 squad and we should start to hear big things from ‘Little Ben’ here pretty soon…

‘Big Ben’ Robinson is the former Athletic Director at High Point Andrews High School and current assistant AD at HP Andrews and before coming over to T. Wingate Andrews HS, in High Point, Ben Robinson was the assistant athletic director at Page High School, in Greensboro…..

From ‘Big Ben’ to ‘Little Ben’ and he’s just 10, this is how you begin and get your baseball career up-and-running…We will wait to hear back from ‘Big Ben’ before we print much more, but more is in store and we thank our baseball scout Coach Randy Norris Sr. for getting this post up and off of the floor…..