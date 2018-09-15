College Football Today and don’t know of many in-state teams that are playing:Some ACC’s are on
Don’t know of many, if any in-state teams that are playing today….Most games Postponed or Cancelled….UNC, ECU, N.C. State, APP all cancelled….
ACC
Georgia Southern at Clemson..24-0 Clemson 3rd Quarter
Miami at Toledo…21-14 Miami 3rd Quarter
Florida State at Syracuse..Syracuse 6-0 in front at the Half
Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh…Pitt up 21-0 at Halftime
Duke at Baylor 3:30pm
Ohio at Virginia 4:30pm
Western Kentucky at Louisville 7:30pm
