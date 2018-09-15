Friday Night Football in Boiling Springs:Western Carolina Catamounts(Cullowhee kids) top Gardner-Webb with Connell Young(Dudley HS) the ‘Cats Player of the Game

from the Western Carolina University athletics website:

WCU Player of the Game (Gardner-Webb)

This week’s Purple & Gold Player of the Game is junior running back Connell Young(Dudley High School).

Young put up 171 total yards while scoring two touchdowns to help Western Carolina beat Gardner-Webb. 28-10 Friday night.

Young had 14 carries for 105 yards on the ground and one rushing touchdown and caught six passes for a total of 66 yards and another touchdown.

Young scored from 33 yards out on the game’s first possession, scored on a 31-yard run early in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Purple & Gold sends our congratulations to Connell Young on his selection as this week's WCU Player of the Game.

Game played at Spangler Stadium, on the Gardner-Webb campus last night/Friday night…