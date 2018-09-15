HPU WSOC Panthers Postpone Big South Opener

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Hurricane Florence’s excess wind and rain proved to be too much for High Point University women’s soccer this weekend, as this Saturday’s scheduled conference opener against Longwood has been postponed until October 23rd at 7 p.m.

With multiple programs along the east coast canceling their scheduled sporting events, HPU followed in kind this Friday, as the impending wind and rain appeared to be too high of a hazard for the Panthers to take the field against the visiting Longwood Lancers tomorrow at 7 p.m.

The pair’s yearly matchup has been pushed until the end of October, in what would likely be the final regular season match for both sides, as the Panthers now set their sights on next weekend’s contest in Hampton, this September 19th at 2 p.m.

HPU women’s soccer is yet to play the Pirates, with Hampton just recently becoming a full member of the Big South conference this past year, opening the 2018 Big South season on the road.