Looking back at this past Wednesday night’s High Point Central-High Point Andrews high school football game:Bison over Red Raiders, 29-12

from Michael Lindsay with the High Point Enterprise at www.hpenews.com:

High Point Central scored the first 22 points of the game while limiting archrival T.W. Andrews’ chances and rolled past the Red Raiders 29-12 in non-conference football Wednesday night at A.J. Simeon Stadium.

“Anytime you get a win, it’s much easier to build off a win than a loss,” said Bison coach Wayne Jones, whose team had scoring drives of 98 yards and 87 yards in the first half. “It’s kind of tough when you lose to do some things right.

“I told our kids if you take a chart and go through the pluses and minuses, the last two games we had more pluses than minuses. Our minuses have just outweighed our pluses. But getting a win definitely helps jump-start things for us.”

HP Central (2-3) outgained Andrews 286-245 in total yards, including 183-74 on the ground. Monterious Godfrey carried 16 times for 113 yards and one touchdown, while Keith McDuffie completed 5 of 7 passes for 103 yards and one touchdown to lead the Bison.

