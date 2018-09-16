Was the C.J. Anderson dropped pass that turned into an Interception the play that hurt the Carolina Panthers the most on Sunday???

It does make you think….The Carolina Panthers fall 31-24 in Atlanta and they had two very good drives at the end of the game with one of those resulting in a touchdown, but the play that may have stung the most in the loss, was when Cam Newton hit running back C.J. Anderson over the middle with a pass and the ball hit Anderson right in the hands and then it went straight up in the air, toward and Atlanta Falcon defender, and he picked it off and whereas the Panthers had the football inside the Falcons red zone and the Panthers were marching for a TD late in the 4th quarter, the Falcons get the pick and the Panthers end up 7 points short and see their overall record fall to (1-1)…

The play and the potential TD that got away today and that ball off of C.J. Anderson’s hands might be the play we see the most of, in the week that is to follow….

You are probably talking about 7 points coming off of the board for the Panthers right there..

Cam Newton looked sharp hitting Torrey Smith, Jarius Wright, Devin Funchess and the rookie DJ Moore with key passes and Christian McCaffrey was his usual dependable self out of the backfield and continues to be one of the best safety-valve receivers in the business…Cam Newton threw for 335 yards and 3 TD’s and you to be winning when you hit those digits/numbers….

The Panthers came back and ended up letting one get away today, in Atlanta, falling to the Falcons, 31-24…