College Men’s Golf Results – Guilford Seventh After 36 Holes at NCAA Preview

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. – Guilford College’s men’s golf team holds seventh place after shooting 311-294-605 in Monday’s first two rounds of the NCAA Division III Preview.

Emory University holds a 16-stroke lead in the 54-hole tournament hosted by the Keene Trace Golf Club, site of the 2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships. The Eagles had the low score in both rounds Monday as they opened with a 300 followed by an 11-under-par 277 on the par-72, 7,190-yard layout. Wittenberg University (311-282-593) and Carnegie Mellon University (307-286-593) share second place in the 18-team field, a distant 16 strokes off the lead. Huntingdon College (304-290-594) and Washington and Lee University (314-286-600) round out the top-five teams.

The Quakers opened with a first-round 304 (+16) under cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 70s. They shaved 17 strokes off their fourth-place first-round score with a six-over 294, but that total was only seventh best over the second 18 holes.

Junior James Mishoe leads Guilford’s individuals after Monday rounds of 74-73-147 (+3), good for a share of 12th place in the 90-man field. Sophomore Jack Lee shares 20th place with his score of 77-73-150. Junior Kell Graham’s two scores also counted for Guilford. He carded an 80-72-152, good for a share of 31st place. Senior Josh Hill shot 80-76-156 (T51) and sophomore Addison Manring (Stoneville, N.C./McMichael) fired an 84-83-167 (86).

Ohio Wesleyan University’s Shane Hoben drained nine birdies in a second-round 66 (-6) that vaulted him atop the 90-man leaderboard. He has a one-stroke edge over defending national champion Brian Peccie of Washington and Lee. Peccie bounced back from a first-round 74 with a five-under 67 that put him at 143.

Coach Adam Crawford’s Quakers close out play Tuesday with 18 holes starting at 8:30 a.m. at Keene Trace.

