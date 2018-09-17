Elon Men’s Soccer Schedule Altered; Set to Face UNCG on Tuesday

Men’s Soccer Schedule Altered; Set to Face UNCG on Tuesday

ELON, N.C. – Due to the impacts of Hurricane Florence, this week’s schedule for the Elon University men’s soccer team has been altered as the Phoenix will head to I-40 rival UNCG on Tuesday, Sept. 18, at the UNCG Soccer Stadium. That match is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Both teams were originally scheduled to face each other last Saturday, Sept. 15, in Greensboro, N.C., but that game was postponed due to the threats from the hurricane. In addition, the Phoenix’s home match versus Appalachian State this Wednesday, Sept. 19, has been rescheduled for a road contest on Oct. 17, in Boone, N.C.

Updates of the match on Tuesday will be provided on Twitter at the program’s handle @ElonMSoccer. Live stats will be provided for the match once available on the Phoenix’s schedule page at elonphoenix.com.

Series History

Both teams have squared off versus each other on the soccer pitch 22 times prior to Tuesday’s contest, but will meet for the first time in the regular season since 2013. UNCG holds a slight 11-10-1 advantage over Elon in a series dating back to 1974, but the maroon and gold has a current three match win streak against its fellow Piedmont Triad rival.

Scouting UNCG

The Spartans sit at 2-4 on the year after last playing versus No. 16 Virginia Tech last Tuesday, Sept. 11. UNCG started the year 2-0 before being handed four straight losses by Davidson, High Point, UTRGV and Virginia Tech. Coming off a 10-7-3 campaign in 2017 along with a 6-3-1 in the Southern Conference, the Spartans were tabbed as the league preseason favorites for 2018.

UNCG has scored nine goals through its six matches with Matt Mattis and Alex Henderson tying for the team-lead with two goals. Three players have two assists to pace the squad in Cyril Owolabi, Moises Gonzalez, Nelson Oceano. Ricky Zarri has started all six games in goal for the Spartans and has a 1.65 goals-against average along with 21 saves and a .700 save percentage.

Up Next

Elon opens Colonial Athletic Association play this Saturday, Sept. 22, at Drexel. That match is set for a 4 p.m. first touch.

