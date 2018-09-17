Elon Phoenix Football Moves Up Two Spots to No. 12 in AFCA Coaches Poll

Phoenix Football Moves Up Two Spots to No. 12 in AFCA Coaches Poll

ELON, N.C. – Though away from action due to Hurricane Florence, Elon University football moved up two spots in the national polls released Monday, Sept. 17, to No. 12 in the country.

At 1-1 on the season thus far and coming off a 45-7 victory over then-No. 25/21 Furman, Elon received 2,037 points in this week’s STATS FCS poll and picked up 352 points in the AFCA Coaches poll. In both polls, Sam Houston State is one spot ahead of the Phoenix. In the STATS poll, CAA-foe Maine is one spot back at No. 13 and Central Arkansas is one spot back in the Coaches poll.

Up next for the Phoenix is a trip to Charleston Southern on Saturday, Sept. 22. Both teams were away from the gridiron over the weekend with Elon’s game at William & Mary and Charleston Southern’s at The Citadel both postponed due to the weather. Charleston Southern has played just once this season on Sept. 1 – a 53-6 loss at Florida.

The Phoenix started the season at No. 12 in the STATS poll after earning the spot in the preseason release. At No. 12 in the Coaches poll this week, it marks the highest mark of the season after starting the campaign at No. 13.

The CAA has six teams ranked in both polls again this week. In the STATS poll, Elon is joined by James Madison (No. 2), Maine (No. 13), Villanova (No. 15), Stony Brook (No. 20) and Rhode Island (No. 23). In the Coaches poll, the Phoenix is accompanied by the same group with James Madison (No. 2), Villanova (No. 14), Maine (No. 16), Stony Brook (No. 19) and Rhode Island (No. 23). Delaware, New Hampshire and Richmond are all receiving votes in the STATS poll this week while Delaware, Towson and Richmond each received votes in the Coaches poll.

