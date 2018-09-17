Elon University Volleyball Adds Home Match Versus North Carolina Tuesday

Elon Adds Home Match Versus North Carolina Tuesday

from Andrew Wilson, with the Elon Sports Information Department

ELON, N.C. – After matches against Duke, Kansas, High Point, and UNCG were cancelled last week due to Hurricane Florence, Elon University volleyball has added a match to its schedule and now returns to the court Tuesday, Sept. 18, to host North Carolina. Elon will square off with the Tar Heels at 7 p.m. in Schar Center.

SERIES HISTORY

-Tuesday marks the eighth meeting between the two squads. The match is also the first since 1979 and the first since Elon moved to the NCAA Division I level.

-The Phoenix won both matches in 1972 as well as the first meeting in 1974, but the Tar Heels claimed the next four meetings and own a 4-3 lead in the series.

LAST TIME OUT

-Kam Terry picked up her second consecutive CAA Offensive Player of the Week honor on Sept. 10 as Elon split its matches on the final day of the Wake Forest Invitational. The senior outside hitter was just shy of tying the program record for kills in a match with 32 against Georgia Southern. She added seven digs and three blocks to her totals as Elon posted a 3-1 decision.

-Isabella Seman set a career high with 17 digs, Kodi Garcia contributed 43 assists, and Maddie Jaudon added 10 digs in the win over the Eagles.

UP NEXT

-Elon opens CAA play on the road this weekend, starting with a 7 p.m. match at the College of Charleston this Friday, Sept. 21. The Phoenix then head to Wilmington, N.C., for a 1 p.m. contest at UNCW on Sunday, Sept. 23.