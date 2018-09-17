Greensboro College Fall Instructional League for High School Baseball Players

Greensboro College will be conducting a fall Instructional League for High School age players. We will have college coaches from the area assist with the instruction. Great opportunity to focus on development, and receive advanced training. The dates are below.

To register, contact Greensboro College head baseball coach, Frank Maldonado, at Frank.maldonado@greensboro.edu.

Dates:

Sept. 19,24,26 Oct. 1,3,8,9,15,17,22,24,29 Nov. 5,7,12 6pm-8pm