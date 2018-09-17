High School Football Games this week in and around Guilford County
All Games set to kick off at 7:30 this Friday…..
WS Parkland(5-0) at Southwest Guilford(5-0)
Reidsville(5-0) at Northwest Guilford(3-2)
Eastern Alamance(3-1) at Northeast Guilford(2-2)
Page(1-4) at Southern Guilford(0-4)
Asheboro(0-5) at Southeast Guilford(4-1)
Eastern Guilford(3-1) at Burlington Williams(3-2)
Grimsley(2-3) at East Forsyth(4-0)
Ragsdale(2-2) at East Surry(4-1)…Endowment Game
Northern Guilford(3-1) at McMichael(1-3)
Mount Tabor(1-4) at Smith(1-4)
North Forsyth(0-5) at Western Guilford(0-5)
Burlington Cummings(1-4) at High Point Central(2-3)
High Point Andrews (1-3) at Jordan-Matthews(1-3)
Christ the King(0-5) at Bishop McGuinness(3-2)
Dudley(4-1) OFF
High Point Christian(5-0) OFF
Mike D said,
SE is @ Asheboro unless the rain has changed field locations
