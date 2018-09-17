High School Football Games this week in and around Guilford County

All Games set to kick off at 7:30 this Friday…..

WS Parkland(5-0) at Southwest Guilford(5-0)

Reidsville(5-0) at Northwest Guilford(3-2)

Eastern Alamance(3-1) at Northeast Guilford(2-2)

Page(1-4) at Southern Guilford(0-4)

Asheboro(0-5) at Southeast Guilford(4-1)

Eastern Guilford(3-1) at Burlington Williams(3-2)

Grimsley(2-3) at East Forsyth(4-0)

Ragsdale(2-2) at East Surry(4-1)…Endowment Game

Northern Guilford(3-1) at McMichael(1-3)

Mount Tabor(1-4) at Smith(1-4)

North Forsyth(0-5) at Western Guilford(0-5)

Burlington Cummings(1-4) at High Point Central(2-3)

High Point Andrews (1-3) at Jordan-Matthews(1-3)

Christ the King(0-5) at Bishop McGuinness(3-2)

Dudley(4-1) OFF

High Point Christian(5-0) OFF