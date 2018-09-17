Local Pros on the Go in the Show/NFL Back on Sunday

Here goes the local Lineup from Sunday and we will have Tarik Cohen(N.C. A&T) playing tonight on MNF with the Chicago Bears at the Seattle Seahawks…

from Sunday:

Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS/Charlotte) with 4 Tackles/All 4 Solos/2 Tackles for Loss/2 Sacks/2 QB Hurries, as the Browns fall to the New Orleans Saints, 21-18…..

Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS/(California) caught 6 passes for 67 yards for the LA Chargers in LAC’s win over the Buffalo Bills, 31-20….

Eric Ebron(Smith HS/North Carolina) with 2 receptions, good for 26 yards and 1 TD for the Indianapolis Colts, in the Colts 21-9 win over the Washington Redskins…

D.J. Reader(Grimsley HS/Clemson) with 4 Tackles/2 Solo for the Houston Texans, in a loss to the Tennessee Titans..

T.J. Logan(North Guilford HS/North Carolina) with 3 kickoff returns for 49 yards for the Arizona Cardinals in a loss to the LA Rams…

Marcus Gilchrist(High Point Andrews/Clemson) with 5 Tackles/4 Solo for the Oakland Raiders, in the Raiders’ 20-19 loss to the Denver Broncos….

Right now these guys are MIA…

David Amerson(Dudley HS)

Maurice Harris(Northern Guilford HS)

Winston Craig(Ragsdale HS)

James Summers(Page HS)

Chris McCain(Northern Guilford HS)…..All of these guys have been on somebody’s roster at one time or another……