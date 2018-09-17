New News and Record Top Ten High School Football Poll with Reidsville Rams at #1, Southwest Guilford Cowboys #2 and Southeast Guilford Falcons #3
The News and Record/HSXtra Top Ten High School Football Poll is compiled by News and Record staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area high school football coaches….New look this week with this week’s Top Three at #2, 4 and 6 last week….
1. REIDSVILLE
Record: 5-0
Last week: T2
Friday: at No. 10 Northwest Guilford
2. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 5-0
Last week: 4
Friday: WS Parkland
3. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 4-1
Last week: T6
Friday: Asheboro
4. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 3-1
Last week: 5
Friday: at Williams
5. DUDLEY
Record: 4-1
Last week: T2
Next: No. 2 Southwest Guilford, Sept. 28
6. PAGE
Record: 1-4
Last week: 1
Friday: at Southern Guilford
7. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Record: 5-0
Last week: T6
Next: Charlotte Christian, Sept. 28
8. RAGSDALE
Record: 3-2
Last week: 10
Friday: at East Surry
9. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 3-1
Last week: 8
Friday: at McMichael
10. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 3-2
Last week: 9
Friday: No. 1 Reidsville
CLICK HERE for the News and Record's HSXtra website…..
