New News and Record Top Ten High School Football Poll with Reidsville Rams at #1, Southwest Guilford Cowboys #2 and Southeast Guilford Falcons #3

The News and Record/HSXtra Top Ten High School Football Poll is compiled by News and Record staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area high school football coaches….New look this week with this week’s Top Three at #2, 4 and 6 last week….

1. REIDSVILLE

Record: 5-0

Last week: T2

Friday: at No. 10 Northwest Guilford

2. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 5-0

Last week: 4

Friday: WS Parkland

3. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 4-1

Last week: T6

Friday: Asheboro

4. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 3-1

Last week: 5

Friday: at Williams

5. DUDLEY

Record: 4-1

Last week: T2

Next: No. 2 Southwest Guilford, Sept. 28

6. PAGE

Record: 1-4

Last week: 1

Friday: at Southern Guilford

7. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Record: 5-0

Last week: T6

Next: Charlotte Christian, Sept. 28

8. RAGSDALE

Record: 3-2

Last week: 10

Friday: at East Surry

9. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 3-1

Last week: 8

Friday: at McMichael

10. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 3-2

Last week: 9

Friday: No. 1 Reidsville

