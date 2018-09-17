Ragsdale High School Athletics for the Week of 9/17-9/22/18:Football Friday at East Surry High School

Monday, September 17

*****ALL Monday games look to be postponed with there being No Classes/No School Today in Guilford County.*****

4:00 PM Girls Varsity Golf Location TBA/ host NW Guilford (Other) Away

4:30 PM Girls Varsity Tennis Grimsley High School Away

5:00PM Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball Reynolds High School Away

6:30 PM Girls Varsity Volleyball Reynolds High School Away

Tuesday, September 18

5:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Soccer Western Alamance High School Away

5:00PM Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball Grimsley High School Away

6:30 PM Girls Varsity Volleyball Grimsley High School Away

7:00 PM Boys Varsity Soccer Western Alamance High School Away

Wednesday, September 19

TBA Girls Varsity Golf @ Bryan Park/ Bryan Invitational (Other) Away

4:30 PM Coed Varsity Cross Country @ Hagan Stone/ Conference Meet (Other) Away

4:30 PM Girls Varsity Tennis High Point Central High School Home

Thursday, September 20

4:00 PM Girls Varsity Golf @ Oak Hollow/ vs. Weslyan (Other) Away

5:00PM Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball High Point Central High School Home

5:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Soccer West Forsyth High School Away

6:30 PM Girls Varsity Volleyball High Point Central High School Home

7:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Football vs. East Surry (Other) Home

7:00 PM Boys Varsity Soccer West Forsyth High School Away

Friday, September 21

7:30 PM Boys Varsity Football @ East Surry (Endowment Game) (Other) Away

Saturday, September 22

No events scheduled