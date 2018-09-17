Registration Open for HPT HiToms Prospects Camp
2018 HPT HiToms Prospects Camp
Monday, Sept. 24 – Sign Up Today!
The 13th annual HPT HiToms College Prospects Camp will be held Monday, September 24 at Historic Finch Field. With college coaches from across the mid-Atlantic in attendance, the three-hour pro-style workout is an ideal opportunity for prospective college players to showcase their skills.
Pre-registration is required. Click Here to REGISTER
