Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 9/17-9/22/18:Football Friday at Asheboro High School

Monday:

VOLLEYBALL-

·The away volleyball games vs. Eastern Randolph scheduled for today has been cancelled and rescheduled date TBA.

MEN’S SOCCER-

·The away soccer game vs. Asheboro scheduled for Monday, 9/10/18 has been postponed and rescheduled- Thursday, 10/4/18- GAME TIME 6:30 pm.

·Today’s home soccer game vs. Southern Alamance scheduled for Monday, 9/17/18 has been postponed and rescheduled-TBA

WOMEN’S GOLF-

·The conference match at Southern Alamance scheduled for Monday, 9/17/18 has been rescheduled for Thursday, 9/20/18.

WOMEN’S TENNIS-

·The away match vs. Western Guilford scheduled for Monday, 9/17/18 has not been rescheduled-TBA.

09/18/18 Tuesday Golf V Women’s A 1:00 PM TBA Bryan Park Invitational Bryan Park

09/18/18 Tuesday Cross Country V Men & Women’s A 4:00 PM Mid-Piedmont Conference Host Asheboro

09/18/18 Tuesday Volleyball JV Women’s H 5:00PM Southwestern Randolph High SE Gymnasium

09/18/18 Tuesday Volleyball V Women’s H 6:30 PM Southwestern Randolph High SE Gymnasium

09/19/18 Wednesday Tennis V Women’s A 4:30 PM Southern Alamance

09/19/18 Wednesday Soccer JV Men’s A 6:00 PM Eastern Guilford

09/20/18 Thursday Golf V Women’s A 4:00 PM Mid-Piedmont Conference Host Southern Alamance

09/20/18 Thursday Soccer MS Men’s H 5:00 PM Northern Guilford High School

09/20/18 Thursday Volleyball JV Women’s H 5:00PM Asheboro SE Gymnasium

09/20/18 Thursday Soccer V Men’s A 6:30 PM Rockingham County

09/20/18 Thursday Volleyball V Women’s H 6:30 PM Asheboro SE Gymnasium

09/20/18 Thursday Football JV Men’s H 7:00PM Asheboro SEHS Stadium

09/21/18 Friday Football V Men’s A 7:30 PM Asheboro

09/21/18 Friday Cheerleading V Women’s A 7:30PM Asheboro

09/22/18 Saturday Cross Country V Men & Women’s A 8:00 PM TBA Wendy’s Invitational@ McCalpine Park