Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 9/17-9/22/18:Football Friday at Asheboro High School
Monday:
VOLLEYBALL-
·The away volleyball games vs. Eastern Randolph scheduled for today has been cancelled and rescheduled date TBA.
MEN’S SOCCER-
·The away soccer game vs. Asheboro scheduled for Monday, 9/10/18 has been postponed and rescheduled- Thursday, 10/4/18- GAME TIME 6:30 pm.
·Today’s home soccer game vs. Southern Alamance scheduled for Monday, 9/17/18 has been postponed and rescheduled-TBA
WOMEN’S GOLF-
·The conference match at Southern Alamance scheduled for Monday, 9/17/18 has been rescheduled for Thursday, 9/20/18.
WOMEN’S TENNIS-
·The away match vs. Western Guilford scheduled for Monday, 9/17/18 has not been rescheduled-TBA.
09/18/18 Tuesday Golf V Women’s A 1:00 PM TBA Bryan Park Invitational Bryan Park
09/18/18 Tuesday Cross Country V Men & Women’s A 4:00 PM Mid-Piedmont Conference Host Asheboro
09/18/18 Tuesday Volleyball JV Women’s H 5:00PM Southwestern Randolph High SE Gymnasium
09/18/18 Tuesday Volleyball V Women’s H 6:30 PM Southwestern Randolph High SE Gymnasium
09/19/18 Wednesday Tennis V Women’s A 4:30 PM Southern Alamance
09/19/18 Wednesday Soccer JV Men’s A 6:00 PM Eastern Guilford
09/20/18 Thursday Golf V Women’s A 4:00 PM Mid-Piedmont Conference Host Southern Alamance
09/20/18 Thursday Soccer MS Men’s H 5:00 PM Northern Guilford High School
09/20/18 Thursday Volleyball JV Women’s H 5:00PM Asheboro SE Gymnasium
09/20/18 Thursday Soccer V Men’s A 6:30 PM Rockingham County
09/20/18 Thursday Volleyball V Women’s H 6:30 PM Asheboro SE Gymnasium
09/20/18 Thursday Football JV Men’s H 7:00PM Asheboro SEHS Stadium
09/21/18 Friday Football V Men’s A 7:30 PM Asheboro
09/21/18 Friday Cheerleading V Women’s A 7:30PM Asheboro
09/22/18 Saturday Cross Country V Men & Women’s A 8:00 PM TBA Wendy’s Invitational@ McCalpine Park
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.