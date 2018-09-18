Brett Shreve (Southeast Guilford HS) is our Week 5 Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) High School Football “Player of the Week”

Brett Shreve, from Southeast Guilford High School, is our Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) High School Football “Player of the Week”….

Brett Shreve had a monster game at linebacker last Wednesday night for the Southeast Guilford Falcons, in SEG’s 22-12 victory over the Dudley Panthers, at James B. Dudley High School….Shreve made numerous tackles and had key hits from his LB position and he was in the right spot/position when he intercepted a Dudley Panthers’ pass late in the game and that huge interception led to the Falcons finish and keyed an exciting ending, resulting in a win for SEG over Dudley, at Dudley….Brett Shreve, a defensive leader for the SEG Falcons, picks up the “Player of the Week” award and his Falcons grab a rare, but very eventful win at Dudley….

(In addition to his Player of the Week Plaque from Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial), Brett Shreve also will receive a trip to, and be a guest at Coach Jimmy Lamour’s Combine Football Camp next May, at Ragsdale High School.)

Week One Winner:

Collin Smith(Eastern Guilford High School)

Week Two Winner:

Javondre Paige(Page High School)

Week Three Winner:

Johnny Pagano(Northwest Guilford High School)

Week Four Winner:

Tyler Flippen(Northern Guilford High School)

Week Five Winner:

Brett Shreve(Southeast Guilford High School)

Plaques will coming in for Collin Smith, Javondre Paige, Johnny Pagano, Tyler Flippen and Brett Shreve courtesy of Danny Pigge at Ameriprise Financial and Mr. Roberto Cruz at Greensboro Trophy….

Our Player of the Game from last Wednesday night’s Southeast Guilford-Dudley game was Braxton King, from Southeast Guilford HS….He will also be receiving a plaque in the near future as his award, for his efforts….

Braxton King(SEG) named the Steak n Shake Player of the Game for the September 12 game….King was big on Defense for SEG, he was the punter for the Falcons and might have been in on a few offensive plays too, plus he got injured, but later returned, showing his ability to bounce back and be there at the end….A good ending for Southeast Guilford at Dudley last Wednesday, with two defensive players really stepping up large, Brett Shreve and Braxton King, as they bring home the hardware for the SEG Falcons….

From our GreensboroSports Radio Game with Northeast Guilford at Ragsdale HS, Kris Walser and Demitri ‘DMZ’ Morrison had Devan Boykin(Ragsdale HS) as their Player of the Game and from Wyatt Smith, in his coverage from the Northwest Guilford at Southwest Guilford game, he had Devin Flowers(SWG), as his Player of the Game…..

There is a look at some of the Top Players in Guilford County from last week’s games and the All-County Checklist will continue, as we head toward Week Six of the 2018 Season….

