Eastern Guilford High School Athletic Schedule Change for today- 9/18/18- Cross Country

Eastern Guilford High School Athletics:

The away cross country meet at SW Randolph scheduled for today has been postponed and rescheduled for TBA- This, of course, is due to the past rain and Randolph County Schools being out of school today as well.

As of now, all other events are on as scheduled.

Please note the following changes for men’s soccer- both changes are games vs. SW Randolph-

The home game vs. SW Randolph scheduled for Tuesday, 9/25/18, has been changed to an away game at SW Randolph- game time starting at 5:00 pm.

The away game vs. SW Randolph scheduled for Monday, 10/8/18, has been changed to a home game at EG- game time 6:00 pm.

These changes have been made due to recent cancellations and an attempt to get all games made up.