Elon University Women’s Soccer and Volleyball Matches at UNCW Postponed

Elon Women’s Soccer and Volleyball Matches at UNCW Postponed

from Josh Gresh, Assistant Director of Communications at Elon U.:

ELON, N.C. – Due to the effects of Hurricane Florence, Elon University’s scheduled matches for women’s soccer on Thursday, Sept. 20, and volleyball on Sunday, Sept. 23, at UNCW have been postponed.

The two schools will work with the Colonial Athletic Association to reschedule both competitions, but make-up dates have not yet been determined.

Volleyball will resume play tonight at 7 p.m. against North Carolina inside Schar Center. The Phoenix opens conference action on Friday night, Sept. 21, with a 7 p.m. contest at College of Charleston.

Women’s soccer opens its CAA slate on Sunday, Sept. 23, hosting the Delaware Blue Hens on Rudd Field at 1 p.m.