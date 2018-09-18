Greensboro College Volleyball Grounds Squirrels In USA South Opener

Volleyball Grounds Squirrels In USA South Opener

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College volleyball team opened up USA South Athletic Conference play Tuesday with a three-set victory over the Squirrels of Mary Baldwin University.

Greensboro took the opening two sets by identical 25-14 scores before securing the match with a 25-19 win in Set 3.

In the second set, the Pride held a 10-8 lead before going on a 7-0 run behind the serve of Tori Belcher. During the run, Alycia Artis tallied two kills, while Jordan Ware, Ruth Matovu and Sarah Egbers had one kill each.

Following the run, Greensboro extended their lead to 24-9 before Mary Baldwin recorded five straight points.

Despite the late run from Mary Baldwin, Egbers finished the set off with her eighth kill of the match.

The final set was back and forth early, but Greensboro was able to pull away late to secure the straight-set victory.

“Overall it was a good team win tonight as we played aggressive, which kept Mary Baldwin out of their system,” Head Coach Kevin Troup said. “In addition to playing aggressive, we were able to minimize our mistakes both defensively and on the serve.

“The girls continue to work hard each and every day in practice and it really shows.”

Egbers finished with a match-high 16 kills, while Matovu, Artis and Jasha Reed combined for 21 kills. Katie Clark had a team-leading three service aces to go along with 34 assists and Tori Belcher continued her strong defensive start to the season with 20 digs.

The Pride women will return to action at 7 p.m. Thursday when they travel to Bob Jones University. For more information on Greensboro College volleyball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.