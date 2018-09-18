Guilford College Men’s Golf News – Quakers Place Sixth at Division III Preview

Courtesy of Dave Walters, Sports Information Director at Guilford College…

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. – The Guilford College men’s golf team placed sixth after shooting a final-round 289 Tuesday at the 2018 NCAA Division III Preview Tournament. The Quakers shot 311-294-289-894 at the 54-hole tournament.

Keene Trace Golf Club, site of the 2019 Division III National Championship, hosted the event, which offered teams a chance to compete on the par-72, 7,190-yard course.

Of the 18 participating teams, 15 were ranked among the top 25 of the latest Bushnell/Golfweek Division III Top 25 Coaches Poll.

Number-two ranked Emory University won handily with a two-over-par 300-277-289-866, 24 shots better than number-11 Wittenberg University (311-282-297-890). Washington and Lee University (314-286-292-892), Illinois Wesleyan University (316-285-291-892) and Huntingdon College (304-290-299-893) rounded out the top-five teams. Fourth-ranked Guilford’s third-round total of 289 was one-over par and matched Tuesday’s low score.

Junior James Mishoe (Cary, N.C./Green Hope (UNC Greensboro) led the Quakers individually. He finished in sixth place with a one-over 74-73-70-217 and earned a spot on the all-tournament team. A two-under 70 on Tuesday moved Mishoe up six places after starting the day in 12th. Senior Josh Hill jumped 24 places into 26th place after a final-round 69 (-3). Junior Kell Graham and sophomore Jack Lee shared 35th place after shooting 80-72-76-228 and 77-73-78-228, respectively. Sophomore Addison Manring (Stoneville, N.C./McMichael) tied for 78th with an 84-83-74-241.

Defending national champion Brian Peccie of Washington and Lee claimed medalist honors with a five-under 74-67-70-211. Emory placed three individuals among the top-five finishers.

Coach Adam Crawford’s Quakers return to action October 1-2 at the Gordin Collegiate Classic in Columbus, Ohio.

# Q U A K E R S #