Guilford County comes up dry during a Flood Season:NCPreps Top Tens in and GCS nowhere to be seen and you don’t see the GCS shutout, all that often

No Guilford County Schools in the Week Six Top Ten High School Football Polls at NCPreps.com….We do see the local Reidsville Rams at #2 in the NCPreps.com 2-A Poll and the East Forsyth Eagles at #7 in the 4-A Poll, but NO/Nada/None of our Guilford County Schools in this week’s polls, over at NCPreps.com…

CLICK HERE for the full view of this week’s polls over at NCPreps.com and it looks like our teams got swept away by the flood waters this week, as we hit Week #6 of the 2018 high school football season…

No Power Poll/Power Pole from CarolinaPreps.com this week, due to the damage in the eastern part of our state, caused by Hurricane Florence…Quite a few, in fact a lot of the Eastern NCHSAA schools could not play last week, no Wednesday, Thursday or Friday games and not sure if some of those schools will be able to play this week….

Either way, our teams will play and the day will be Friday, with all fronts appearing to be in Go Mode/All Systems Go, for the Guilford County Schools and maybe we can get a rep back in the state-wide polls next week…

My suggestion would sure be Southwest Guilford High School and especially if the Cowboys(5-0) persevere and get past WS Parkland at home, at “The Ranch”, this Friday night….