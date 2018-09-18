Here is what the Guilford County Middle School Football Schedule was looking like for Today(9/18/18)

This is what the Guilford County Middle School football schedule was looking like for today, but it is hard to see any of these games being played due to wet fields, No practice last Thursday and Friday and No School or practice on Monday/Yesterday, and the next date that the Middle Schools play may well be next Monday or Tuesday….Your guess is as good as mine, to when the games scheduled for today, will be made up….Stay tuned, we should know something soon, and if you see or hear about somebody that may play today, have a say, and let us know which way and we may get to one of these GCS Middle School contests…..

Here is what it was looking like for today:

Mendenhall Middle vs. Kiser Middle at Grimsley High School on September 18 at 5pm…This was always one of the biggest games of the year for the Kiser Tigers and the Mendenhall Mustangs……

Hairston Middle at Southwest Middle School on Tuesday September 18 5pm

Jackson Middle at Allen Jay Prep on September 18th at 5pm

Northwest Guilford Middle vs. Southern Guilford Middle on Tuesday September 18 at 5:3pm, at Southern Guilford HS

Lincoln Middle at Western Guilford Middle and the game will be played at Western Guilford HS 5pm….September 18

Swann Middle vs. Ferndale Middle at Page HS on September 18 at 5pm

Northeast Guilford Middle at Northern Middle on September 18 5:30pm

*****Allen Middle vs. Jamestown Middle on Monday September 17 at Smith High School 5pm******

(This game would have been postponed, due to NO SCHOOL in Guilford County on Monday.)