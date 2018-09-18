Page-Forsyth Country Day Women’s Golf Results Today from Bryan Park:Pack and Neff help Page Pirates gain victory

At Bryan Park par 36 – Players Course

Page 118
Emelia Pack 38
Tatum Neff 38
Harper Shepherd 42
Kate Hunter 47
Meredith Fennie 51
Meera Mehta 54

Forsyth Coutry Day 152
Sophie Schefter 49
Yasmin Horner 53
Ana Calderon 50
Carstyn Klosterman 57
Rae Klossterman 63
Sarina Horner 59

